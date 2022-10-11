Meet Ballard's rooftop watchdog

Rumple keeps a close eye on the neighborhood from the comfort of his roof. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Rumple the dog is obsessed with his owner’s rooftop! For three years, Rumple has jumped on the roof and kept watch over his Ballard neighborhood.

"I never would in a million years dream that my dog was gonna go climbing on top of the house," owner Ruby Holmes said.

Rumple accesses the roof easily from the deck in the back. Now, he weighs almost 110 pounds.

"When he first went up, it was utter shock," Holmes said. "And then I was a little worried if he's safe up there. It's just a really steep pitched roof."

Rumple's rooftop tendency has created a way for her to get to know her neighbors. People frequently stop by the house to take pictures of Rumple.

"From the roof he has the best vantage point to see what's going on," Holmes said. "He definitely brings lots of smiles."

Rumple's future will still be full of rooftop climbing. When he gets older, his owner will build him a little walkway to get to his favorite place.