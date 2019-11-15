SEATTLE — In a stately Mount Baker house, Bill Hart bakes pies -- and he's been doing it for a long time.

"I've been doing this now...whew, It's hard for me to believe sometimes," Bill says. "Almost 50 years."

If you're looking for expertly-baked pies, Baked from the Hart is the place to go. Bill started baking pies when he was quite young- and after years of perfecting recipes, selling pies out of cars, in parking lots, and in hair salons, Bill has his very own pie palace -- deservedly so.

Baked from the Hart's windows are decorated with examples of the pies Bill bakes.

Bill specializes in his sweet bean supreme pies. They're similar to sweet potato pies, but made with small white beans instead of sweet potato.

"To give you a little better history, sweet potato pie came out of the church. Sweet bean supreme pies came out of the mosque," Bill says.

Bill sells pies in three sizes: regular, which is a full-sized pie; medium, which is a pie for two (or a personal pie, no judgement); and tart, which is a few bites of pie baked into an adorable tart.

From blackberry cobbler to sweet bean supreme- Bill Hart has you covered.

You can order pies online, or by giving Bill a call at 206-650-9191. If you're ordering for Thanksgiving or the holidays, contact them ASAP. As you might expect, Bill is an extra popular guy in November and December!

Baked from the Hart | 206-650-9191 | 2801 S Hanford St

