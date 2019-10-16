BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash — On the highest point on Bainbridge Island, you'll find an estate for sale that commands your attention.



"The first time I arrived on the property, immediately felt like I was approaching an embassy. So gracious and so stately," said Scott Wasner, broker for Christie’s International Real Estate.



But this stately place has a top-secret past.



"This building was built in 1941, it was built for the US navy. It was built as a communications headquarters for the US Navy Pacific Command fleet. Very, very highly confidential building, in fact, most of the plans of the design are still classified information with the US government."

The building was constructed in 1941 for the US Navy to intercept Japanese transmissions during WW II.

Homeowner



Known then as Building 39, the original mission of the place was to intercept Japanese transmissions. After the war, it was abandoned for 50 years before being reborn as a 12-thousand square foot home that bears little resemblance to its original purpose.



"I think the kitchen is definitely a little more luxurious than it was in the navel days. Recently been upgraded, high-end appliances, beautiful stone, ceiling highest is approximately 14 feet tall."

Holding those high ceiling up are walls that are as thick as they are strong.



"The majority of the building is concrete. So, all the concrete walls and beams, it's such a stable building and very quiet an insulated," said Wasner. One of my favorite areas, there's a bar within the living family room area and my clients opted to leave the concrete exposed to reflex on the history of the architecture."



What were once offices are now part of the four-bedroom, five-bath floor plan, the centerpiece being the massive master.



"The master suite itself is just over 1000 square feet which is absolutely incredible. You have views looking out at all points. You have a terrace that's approximately another 1000 square feet. You have an incredible bathroom with Calcutta marble. A massive walk-in closet."



The only thing not military made is the pool.



"The pool was added a number of years ago by the previous owners. My current clients took it down to the studs back in 2017. It's a great little oasis."



Outside the house sits on a stunning 10 acres full of trees, wildlife, and some mystery.



"Apparently there are hidden tunnels throughout the property, and we were told there were secret caches for military weapons."



It may have been built for war, but this historic Bainbridge Island beauty could be your peaceful retreat.



This home is listed by Christie's International Real Estate for 9.75 million dollars.

