Kids Discovery Museum offers a cozy place to play on Bainbridge Island

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — On Bainbridge Island, just a short walk from the ferry dock, Kids Discovery Museum offers a cozy place for kids to play on rainy days.

When we visited, there was a serious run on fruits and vegetables going on at the KiDiMu grocery store. Executive director Corinne Wolfe happened to be handling cashier duties as the kids rolled their plastic produce to her for pricing.

"How can you not have fun being in a children's museum, right?" she said. "We get to play every day and get to watch kids learn and grow."

This particular vanload of kids were visiting from Sequim. They were driven here by Emily Webb and her friend.

"The kids seem to love it," Webb said. "We wanted to go to lunch and we are still here."

Still here because there's so much to do. There's a giant Lite-Brite board on the second floor which is full of science displays, an art room, and a puppet theater. On the first floor kids can climb up into a tree house and slide down. There's a bank, a veterinary office, and construction sites where kids can play with their parents.

"Everything we have here is for kids to do with other people," Wolfe said. "Including the adults that bring them, or other kids that they might meet while they are here."

"It's really cool," Webb said. "It's got different stations so when the kids are at one station they are entertained for a while and when they are done we can just go to a different station."

Your pass is good for the entire day, so Webb's kids really could eat lunch and return for more fun. With all of the groceries they've loaded up in carts, you have to believe they're hungry by now. But they're having too much fun.

"We told the kids we could come back but that was a thumbs down for now," Webb laughed.

