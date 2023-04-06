Bainbridge Island-raised Dove Cameron stars in second season of 'SCHMIGADOON!'

The Emmy-winning actress plays a new role on the Emmy-winning show, streaming on Apple TV+. #k5evening

SEATTLE — An Emmy-winning actress from the Kitsap Peninsula is back in the spotlight for season 2 of “SCHMIGADOON!”

Dove Cameron, who was raised on Bainbridge Island, returns to the musical satire series as a new character named Jenny.

While season one was a parody of 1940s musicals, the show has aged into a new era — the 60s and 70s, where happy endings are harder to come by.



That suited Cameron and her co-star Aaron Tveit just fine.



"We both loved this season more, I think,” she said. "This is our — speaking on behalf of Aaron here — this is our favorite era of musicals."



Musicals are where Cameron got her start, at Bainbridge Performing Arts. When she started working on shows, she was 8 years old and still went by her given name Chloe.

"I feel like honestly, when I was a kid at BPA, which I really thought was like Broadway… I found myself on those stages, you know?” she said. “When I was a kid and the options were guitar, soccer, t-ball, or theater, the only one that I wasn't faking sick to get out of every time was theater. And it was slowly like, 'Oh maybe she's kind of good at this' and then it was the only thing I cared about, it became my life. It's less of a specific 'what did I learn' and more that I found myself in theater at BPA. It was a huge gift."

When she was 14, Cameron moved to Los Angeles for professional acting jobs and achieved success both on camera and on the radio. Her most recent single "Girlfriend" charted on Billboard for 24 weeks in 2022.

In some ways, her new character on "SCHMIGADOON!" mirrors her real life.