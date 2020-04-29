Bainbridge founders of 'Buy Nothing' encourage giving during pandemic

A new book by two Bainbridge authors offers a timely guide to shopping less and sharing more.

These days many of us are going to the store less often, and buying less stuff.

Two women on Bainbridge Island have been doing this for years, and they have over one-million followers in 30 different countries doing the same through 'Buy Nothing' groups.

The two women had no idea that the COVID 19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders would coincide with the book's release. Suddenly, there’s a whole new reason to avoid shopping.

"Literally to go to a store, and buy things, it’s so challenging for all of us, and in fact it can put you in harm’s way,” said Clark.

The timing is perfect for a guide to making do with less, shopping your cupboards, repairing items and sharing more. Who hasn't been given a loaf of homemade bread in the last month?

"So we're finding that as people are reading the book now, in the middle of the pandemic, they're finding that it is kind of easier to connect with neighbors instead and find other ways of addressing certain wants or needs,” said Clark.

"What we're talking about are not new ideas, and they really do work. Especially during times like this,” Rockefeller added.

Starting a Buy Nothing group has always been an online process, but the giving and sharing part of this equation is trickier now.

"You're right, the situation that we're in right now is impacting the mechanics of how we can share with each other safely. But there are still so many things we can do to help take care of each other and to be taken care of,” said Rockefeller.

For example – she has been collecting fabric from neighbors, making masks, then giving them away. She shares how to do it online.

Rockefeller added that by doing porch pickups and drop offs, she’s been able to do it with no physical contact with other people. But plenty of emotional contact is generated with this type of getting – and gifting.

The two authors hope this kind of currency continues to be passed around – long after the pandemic is behind us.

"There's so much more that we can gain by sharing what we already have,” said Clark.