Seattle — Bacon powder, steaks as big as your head, and a drink called Farmer's Gatorade- find all that and more at Vine & Spoon, a new restaurant in West Seattle!

Vine & Spoon is housed in the Alaska Junction. It's an open and airy restaurant filled with trees, vines and plants. And spoons, of course, although those come standard with the silverware.

The restaurant tries to use ingredients that are as local as possible. Most of their meat and vegetables are sourced from around the Pacific Northwest- like their 32 ounce Tomahawk steak, dry aged for 48 days and sourced from Creekstone Farms in Washington.

This 48-day dry aged tomahawk steak from Vine & Spoon is topped with shallot and herb butter.

Vine & Spoon has dishes for everyone- from the carnivore to the herbivore. But, they especially shine when they're working with protein. Their Brussels sprouts are topped with bacon powder- that's bacon fat broken down into a fine powder. And their pappardelle with pork ragu is out of this world.

Freshly-made pappardelle pasta with spicy pork ragu and parmesan.

Their drinks aren't to be missed, either. All of their cocktails are inspired by the garden, featuring seasonal ingredients from the Pacific Northwest. Whether you're drinking a blueberry pisco sour or a Farmer's Gatorade- made with apple cider vinegar, vodka, ginger, and maple syrup- you're sure to find something delightful at Vine & Spoon.

Vine & Spoon | 4706 California Ave SW | 206-900-0402

