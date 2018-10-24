Every week, a group of volunteers gets together to fill backpacks for low-income students in Snohomish County. But instead of books and pencils inside, there's food.

It's for Backpacks of Hope a program run by Hope Creek Charitable Foundation in Mill Creek. Each backpack is loaded with boxes of macaroni, cans of vegetables and other items to get the kids and their families through the weekend.

List of food items needed for Backpacks of Hope.

The program started nearly eight years ago with just two schools. Now Hope Creek partners with 10 schools in Snohomish County feeding more than 100 families and hopes to double that number by next year.

"It's been a life saver for some of our families," said Paula Nelson the principal at Seattle Hill Elementary. "Without the program, those kids I'm convinced would not have the proper nutrition and food they need over the weekend."

The reaction from the families has also been strong. The kids return the backpacks on Monday and sometimes leave a surprise inside for the volunteers.

"They send little notes," said volunteer Jan Lee. "Even from the parents saying how appreciative they are and how they couldn't give them half of the food we can give them over the weekend. So that's a real blessing for us."

If you're interested in volunteering or donating food, contact Hope Creek Charitable Foundation.

This segment brought to you by the Hope Creek Charitable Foundation as part of KING 5's Konnected. King 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING