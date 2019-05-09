LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Seahawks legend and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Walter Jones joins Saint Bryan at Back 9 Parlor in Lynnwood. The Back 9 is a virtual sports arcade where golfers can work on their swing. There are other games as well.

A golf pro is often on hand to help visitors improve their swing
One of the best offensive tackles to ever play the game competed with Bryan in a virtual game of Two Minute Drill. Jones passed for a game-winning touchdown while Bryan threw three interceptions.

"But I felt like my blind side was always protected," Saint noted.

"Always protected," Jones assured him.

Touchdown Jones!
Walter Jones talked about an initiative called 96 Check in memory of his friend, the late Cortez Kennedy who wore #96. Every September 6, Jones advises people to call a friend and check up on them the way Kennedy would call Jones. 

On Saturday Jones will play in a flag football game on behalf of the Northwest Chapter of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. You can learn more about how to watch the game here.

Jones is co-hosting the 5th Quarter with Paul Silvi. The show airs right after the Seahawks-Bengals game Sunday night.

