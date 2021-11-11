Awe inspiring art can be found at Fleshworks Tattoo Studio- Voted 2021's BEST

Olympia's Travis Brown has become one of the most in demand tattoo artists in Western Washington.

Travis Brown has a name for his free hand designs that seem to organically overlap each other in his paintings and on his clients at Fleshworks Tattoo Studio.

He calls it “Chaotic Harmony”.

“Chaotic harmony to me is basically just a conglomerate of ideas,” said Brown. “Basically it's just putting together so many ideas into one flowing piece.”

A prime example can be found on Sarah Frafjord's right arm.

“It's all characters from my childhood,” said Frafjord.

For more than a year and a half, Frafjord has been making the hour long drive from Aberdeen to add to that cast of characters.

“I've got Batman, Judge Dread, The Joker, Tick and Arthur,” she recited. “Lobo of course is a big part of it. I love it. I get comments on it all the time. People stop me on the street like they all want to know who did it and I am pretty proud to say it is Travis.”

It can take more than a year to get an appointment with Brown at his studio. Not that anyone is complaining.

“I am a firm believer in you get what you pay for and you get what you wait for,” said his wife and business partner Cynthia Brown. “So I mean it's worth the wait.”

“There's not a lot that you can purchase in life and it will last forever,” said Travis Brown. “This is definitely one of those things and I am happy to be part of it for all of these people's lives.”