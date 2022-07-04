Avocados move from a side dish to the main ingredient in these tasty tacos - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — Who among us doesn't love a good taco? Our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro sure does and she's sharing her recipe using avocados instead of meat. She joined us from Makini's Kitchen.
Fried Avocado Tacos
By Chef Makini Howell
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 semi-ripe avocados
- Refried black beans
- Pickled red cabbage slaw
- Jalapeno crema
- Cilantro
FOR FRIED AVOCADOS:
- 2 avocados just at the beginning of ripeness, so just a tad soft
- 2 cups vegan buttermilk
- 1 ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- 2 cups all-purpose GF flour
- 2 cup GF Panko
- Vegetable oil, for frying
FOR JALAPENO CREMA:
- 2 cups of your favorite vegan mayo
- 1 jalapeno minced, seeded if you don’t like too much heat
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon salt plus more to taste
- ¼ cup finely chopped cilantro stems are fine
- Juice of 1 small lime or half a lemon
- Cabbage slaw: Buy a store-bought pre-mixed slaw kit and throw away the dressing or grab a small whole one
- Slaw dressing:
- ½ cup canola oil
- juice of one lime
- salt and pepper
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro
FOR VEGAN BUTTERMILK:
- 2 cups soymilk
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
DIRECTIONS:
- Heat a pan with about 1 ½’’ to 2’’ of cooking oil. Slice avocados into about 4 slices per half, the avocado should be firm enough for you to handle without smushing. Drop the avocado into the buttermilk then dredge through the flour mixture, then return to buttermilk and dredge through panko as the final step. Repeat in batches until all are breaded. Once you see the cooking oil is hot the oil will appear a bit thinner, (don’t let the oil smoke) add your avocado in batches, cook just long enough to the avocado turns golden brown. Remove from heat and set on a paper towel.
- For the Jalapeno Crema — in a medium bowl add mayo jalapeno, garlic, salt, fresh cilantro, and lime juice. Mix all ingredients together and set aside. Cook note: if you feel the cream is too thick add about a tablespoon of unsweetened plant milk.
- Refried black beans: reheat according to package instructions.
- Cabbage slaw: combine all ingredients in a bowl and toss
MAKING TACOS:
Heat tortillas. Spread black beans on the bottom and add 3 avocado slices per tortilla, top with cabbage slaw jalapeno crema, and cilantro and serve.
