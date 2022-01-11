x
Usher in fall with food and drinks at Oddfellows Cafe and Bar in Seattle

The Capitol Hill eatery is in a historic building and just debuted a fall menu that covers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drinks. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Looking for a new way to toast autumn? Head to Oddfellows Café and Bar on Capitol Hill!

The restaurant is under new ownership and just debuted a fall-inspired menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

New owner Murf Hall and his husband Joey Burgess were thrilled to take over the eatery because it’s played a significant role in their lives.

“We’ve loved this place since opening, it opened in 2008 and we actually came here on opening night for a date,” Hall said. “When our daughters were born, we came here to celebrate. It was a really momentous occasion for us to have this history together, as a couple.”

Credit: Kim Holcomb
The fall menu includes breakfast items like whipped feta on toast with spiced apples.

The exposed brick and distressed hardwoods make the restaurant look like something out of a movie. It’s an historic setting — the Odd Fellows building dates back to 1908.

"There's such a classic Americana vibe to this place that we really feel like we can build upon that and just make it this magical, beautiful, autumnal space to be in,” Hall said. "Inside is great, and then we also have the little secret garden in the back that's perfect for date nights, as well."

Fall menu highlights include Lamb Chop Agrodolce, Citrus Braised Chicken Thighs, and Autumn Salmon Niçoise. Breakfast diners can try baked eggs or whipped feta on toast with spiced apples.

Credit: Kim Holcomb
The lunch and dinner menus include a beet salad showcasing the flavors and colors of fall.

There’s also an autumnal cocktail and mocktail menu.

For diners on the go, Oddfellows Café has a coffee bar and pastry case for takeout orders.

The restaurant is open Monday — Saturday for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. On Sundays, it’s open for brunch. Oddfellows Café and Bar is located at 1525 10th Ave. in Seattle.

Hall and Burgess also own the adjacent Little Oddfellows, located inside Elliott Bay Book Company.

