SHORELINE, Wash. — Aurora Avenue features one of the most hoppin' restaurants around- Aurora Borealis.

Aurora Borealis is the former Drift On Inn Roadhouse Casino. It took two years of renovations to make it the restaurant it is today- complete with a dining room, live event space, and giant TV screen. They feature live events almost every night, whether that's a comedy act, live music, or a Seahawks game showing on their TV screen.

Aurora Borealis serves their signature drink, the Aurora Borealis- and yes, it lights up!

KING 5

Aurora Borealis has a great cocktail list that includes their signature drink- the Aurora Borealis, complete with light-up ice cubes! It gets its blue color from the liquor Hypnotiq.

The restaurant also has a full selection of breakfast, lunch, and dinner- including their vegetable omelet, and their customer favorite- the chicken pot pie.

Aurora Borealis serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

KING 5

Whether you're headed there for an event or just a meal out, Aurora Borealis is a must-see if you're in Shoreline.

Aurora Borealis | 206-629-5744 | 16708 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.