Stars of NBC's Blindspot talk about their final season

SEATTLE — The 5th and final season of NBC's crime drama Blindspot has started on its new night. After 2 years the show now can be seen Thursday nights at 9:00 pm. Two of the show's stars, Audrey Esparza and Ashley Johnson talked with Evening's host Angela Poe Russell about the show.



Angela: “Hey Audrey and Ashley. How are you two?



Audrey & Ashley: "Good morning! Great, how are you?"



Angela: “Good, thanks. Can you two believe this is the final season of Blindspot?”



Audrey: "No! We're so excited to finally release it. For everybody to see it all the secrets we've been having to keep for so long. But I think Ash and I actually feel incredibly proud and blessed and so grateful to be part of this team for so many years."



Angela: “Ashley, what are you going to miss most about doing the show?”



Ashley & Audrey: "Boy. Audrey for sure. I was so hoping you were going to say that because my answer would be you!"

