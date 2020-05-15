Stars of NBC's Blindspot talk about their final season

SEATTLE — The 5th and final season of NBC's crime drama Blindspot has started on its new night. After 2 years the show now can be seen Thursday nights at 9:00 pm. Two of the show's stars, Audrey Esparza and Ashley Johnson talked with Evening's host Angela Poe Russell about the show.
Angela: “Hey Audrey and Ashley. How are you two?
Audrey & Ashley: "Good morning! Great, how are you?"
Angela: “Good, thanks. Can you two believe this is the final season of Blindspot?”
Audrey: "No! We're so excited to finally release it. For everybody to see it all the secrets we've been having to keep for so long. But I think Ash and I actually feel incredibly proud and blessed and so grateful to be part of this team for so many years."
Angela: “Ashley, what are you going to miss most about doing the show?”
Ashley & Audrey: "Boy. Audrey for sure. I was so hoping you were going to say that because my answer would be you!"
Ashley: "Yeah we shot it for 5 years in New York and I live in Los Angles and I would commute back and forth. But I really fell in love with New York. And Audrey became one of my best friends. And I'll also miss the crew. The crew was so incredible on this show and we became family. But yeah, I will miss Audrey the most."
Angela: That's sweet. Are you two happy the way Blindspot wraps up? Does everything tie up into a nice little bow?"
Audrey: "I mean, a bow would not be fitting for Blindspot. I say it's a bunch of tiny, tiny bombs with a big explosion at the end. It’s exciting, it's thrilling. I Think the finale especially. It incorporates the Blindspot's biggest hits but there's also a beautiful surprise at the end. It's a really crazy finale.”
Angela: Well we can wait. Audrey and Ashley, thank you, ladies, so much for your time. and take care of yourself.
Audrey & Ashley: "Thank you. Thank you so much."
