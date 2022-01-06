Attend 'The Prom' at the 5th Ave Theatre - What's up this Week

This is the first national tour of the Tony-nominated Broadway hit. #k5evening

Joe Jackson / June 2 / Moore Theatre

Feel like steppin' out for some music? Singer/Songwriter Joe Jackson is coming to town with his catalog of hits like "Is She Really Going Out With Him," "Sunday Papers," and "Breaking Us In Two." Jackson plays the Moore Theatre Thursday night.



"The Prom" / Now - June 19 / 5th Ave Theatre

The first national tour of the Tony-nominated Broadway hit "The Prom" has arrived in Seattle. The uplifting musical is about acceptance and being the star you were born to be. You can attend The Prom now through June 19 at the 5th Avenue Theatre.



Heart of Tacoma Festival / June 4 / LeMay - America’s Car Museum

The first Heart of Tacoma Festival will bring music, food trucks, and over 50 vendors to one place to celebrate the healing that happens when we come together as a community. This free all-ages music festival happens Saturday at Lemay - America's Car Museum.



Luke Combs / June 4 / Lumen Field