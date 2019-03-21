KAPOLEI, Hawaii — Yes, you will see all kinds of familiar faces at this resort, even Mickey-shaped treats, but Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa, puts the Hawaiian landscape and culture at the forefront.

“It is everywhere,” says Alyssa-Lende Kane, an ambassador for the resort. “When you walk into our Maka'Ala, which is our main lobby, you are going to notice that there is this mural painted by a man named Martin Charlot.”

The 200-foot mural is part of an enormous collection of contemporary Hawaiian art. Aulani's architecture honors the great canoe tradition of Hawaii, a reminder that it was canoes that brought the first settlers to these islands.

It’s a story told at the can't-miss Ka Wa'a Luau.

“You absolutely must do the luau,” says Kane.

The fire and dance-filled show is a Disney production, so your kids will want to stay for the whole thing.

Some of the choreography may seem familiar if you've taken hula lessons offered at the resort.

“Hula is very deeply ingrained in Hawaiian culture,” says instructor Michelle Busekrus. “This is how we tell stories. The swaying of the palm trees, the motion of the ocean so to speak, even the rain from the sky or waterfalls those are all so important to our people and so, of course, it's going to be incorporated into our Hula.”

The most basic rhythm of Hawaii is the waves lapping at the shore. It’s a rhythm that can even be found in the Hawaiian language.

“It is a lot of vowels,” says Uncle Aito. “It just moves mellifluously down the line. “Aloha”, you know? It's very gentle, very sweet.”

As is the Aloha spirit which you're sure to feel in all of your encounters.

“Aloha is used as hello and goodbye, but really the core meaning of Aloha actually means love,” says Kane.

If Aloha has a musical sound it probably comes from the four-stringed instrument the Portuguese brought here in the 19th Century, hypnotizing islanders with their fast finger work.

The ukulele is an easy instrument to play and just the right kind to serenade the setting sun.

“I think the most beautiful thing about Hawaii is that we never say goodbye,” says Kane. “Just know that the next day the sun will rise again and you'll meet again.”

