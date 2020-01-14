SEATTLE — Assaggio Ristorante has blessed Belltown with its delicious Italian food for 27 years- and it isn't stopping anytime soon.

Owner/chef Mauro Golmarvi is the real star of Assaggio. He moved to the US from Italy in 1984, and opened Assaggio in 1993. In fact, he's so popular, he even has his own fan club- the F.O.M, or Friends of Mauro.

"In order to have a very good place, you have to have three things," Golmarvi says. "Quality, personality, hospitality. Everybody can do the good food, but not everybody can do all three of them."

Assaggio boasts some of the best salmon in town.

You'll find Mauro all over the restaurant, and the menu. His visage is on a window, on the cocktail menu, and lends a name to some of the dishes as well. Mauro's Salmon is delicious grilled red king salmon.

Assaggio's pasta is not to be missed either, of course. It's made fresh daily- and the pesto was universally loved by Team Evening!

Assaggio's ravioli covered in pesto is delicious!

When you visit Assaggio, you're usually greeted with a warm smile- and sometimes a hug! It's no wonder this classic Italian restaurant is going on 27 years strong- and here's to many more!

Assaggio Ristorante | 2010 4th Ave, Seattle

