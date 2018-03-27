Tacoma, Wash. — The name Asher means "blessed" in Hebrew, and Annie Williams certainly feels that way about the Italian greyhound she has been taking to the beach since he was a four pound puppy.

“I have always thought he was just a cool little dude,” she said.

And Annie's not the only one. The often impeccably dressed Asher has more than 30-thousand followers on Facebook and his own line of shark inspired outfits, Asher’s Armoire. He even stars in a viral video seen more than 20 million times.

An Italian Greyhound named Asher brings joy to the Pacific Northwest

“It kind of boomed overnight,” Williams said. “It was pretty overwhelming.”

Asher’s specialty is dressing up in costumes, with his long tongue wagging. He looks very handsome in a hat, but he’s most comfortable wearing shark-wear.

“I love sharks,” said Williams. “I've been studying sharks and marine life since I was 5 years old. There are a lot of species dying out so why not do something positive with it and educate some people to save a big apex predator of our ocean?”

When Asher isn't saving the world or making Facebook followers smile, he's Annie's best friend. He was there when she was recovering from surgery.

“He did not leave my side once since I got home from the hospital," said Williams. "He literally had a paw on me at all times so he was a big comfort to go home to and to know that he was there for me. He's just really supportive and I love him to death. He's my buddy.”

Together this much-loved dog and much-loved woman plan to spend a lot more time at the beach.

A friendship that promises more fun time for the rest of us.

