It was nearly as tall as the Space Needle and taken down in seconds - Evening Rewind

TACOMA, Wash. — The Asarco copper smelting facility operated in Tacoma for nearly a century, but the highly contaminated site was dismantled, starting in the 1980s. In January 1993 the last piece came tumbling down.

More than 60,000 spectators came to watch from a safe distance that day, jamming nearby streets, rooftops, and filling boats on Commencement Bay.

Twelve-year-old Justin Corp won a contest for the chance to push the ceremonial plunger that marked the start of the long-planned implosion.

Seconds before the controlled explosion, sprinklers were activated to tamp down the impending dust cloud.

Eight seconds later, the tower was a pile of rubble.