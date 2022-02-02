Artwork set to a beat comes to Seattle Center

"Art, Beats + Lyrics" celebrates Black art and music. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Artist Dwayne "Dubelyoo" Wright dreamed of taking Black art and music on the road nearly 20 years ago.

"When we first started, there weren't a lot of outlets for that," Wright said.

The result was "Art Beats + Lyrics,' a roadshow of sight and sound. (And spirits, thanks to sponsor Jack Daniels.)

"The largest traveling urban art exhibition," Wright added. "We have about 100 yards worth of artwork and murals to see, and then we have 8-foot by 8-foot lightboxes that showcase artists from around the world."

The event also features the work of local artists, like Seattle's own Tariqa Waters, founder of the Martyr Sauce gallery and Pop Art Museum in Pioneer Square.

"Black artists absolutely should be celebrated," she said. "Making opportunities and making spaces."

Think of this one-night event as a party thrown by some of the nation's best artists and musicians. The special musical guest at this Saturday's event is Raekwon from Wu-Tang Clan.

"There's a lot of voices and a lot of imagery that people really need to see," Wright said.

"Just come out and have a good time," Waters said.