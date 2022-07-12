How an artist transforms trash to Scandinavian stars

Jaffrey Bagge is connecting to her heritage and helping the environment, all at the same time. #k5evening

LAKE FOREST PARK, Wash. — A Lake Forest Park artist is using her Scandinavian heritage to help brighten up the dark days of winter.

Jaffrey Bagge uses plastic strapping ribbons that would otherwise go in the trash to make Scandinavian Advent stars, also known as a Swedish Advent star or a Finnish star.

While she crafts, her cat joins her in the fun.

"She likes to hang out in here with me," Bagge said. "She especially loves all the little strips of plastic."

"I think I just love nature and the beauty of the natural," Bagge said. "So it's funny that I've gotten into making stars out of plastic, which is really a not natural thing, but I also love reusing things and not letting things go to waste."

Her stars are made out of many different types of recycled materials. She shows off some Scandinavian stars made with leftover ribbon scraps and damaged shopping bags.

"Just weaving actual items and weaving my values together really speaks to me and it's inspiring," she said.

Her cultural identity also plays an important role.

"I really love my Scandinavian heritage. Norwegian, Swedish, and Danish mostly that I'm just really drawn to various aspects of the history and culture of that area," Bagge noted. "The first time I went to Norway, I really had goosebumps and felt such like a belonging there."