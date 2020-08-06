The art world's greatest masterpieces have gone to the dogs

Local woman reinterprets the classics with a canine twist.

History's greatest masterpieces are nearly perfect in every way, except one.

Not enough dogs.

"I love dogs. Most people like dogs," said Cassidy Robinson, a White Center art teacher who's putting a little fur on fine art.

"Recreate them and put dogs in them."

Robinson is always looking for new ways to inspire her students at Cascade Middle School. So why not reinterpret a classic, like the Mona Lisa, by turning it into the 'Doga Lisa?'

"It's just sort of a lighthearted, fun thing to do during quarantine. People got a real kick out of it."

Because she doesn't currently have a dog of her own, she borrows pooches.

"I like drawing my friends' dogs."

Robinson captures the canines' expressions on paper, then completes the pieces using digital design. The results are guaranteed to delight the puppy's parents.

"They're like, 'Oh My gosh! There's the Girl With The Pearl Earring, except it's my dog!'"

Many of the works are used to help teach her students the principles of art in a memorable way.

"'Here's a famous painting that does it, and here's my silly dog painting,'" she tells student.

She's also published a comical self-help guide that doubles as an adult coloring book. There's a kids' version, too.

So if you thought art education was only for the highbrow, now you know it's also for the dogs.