New arts and culture space in Seattle celebrates and supports black artists in the Northwest and beyond

Arte Noir is a non-profit located in the Central District of Seattle, at the historic corner of 23rd and Union. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Arte Noir is a brand-new Black arts and culture space where you can find the unique, the colorful, and the creative. And the artists and creatives behind them all receive one hundred percent of the net proceeds from sales of their goods sold in the shop.

"One thing I'm acutely aware of is the drain and displacement of art and culture from this community," explained founder Vivian Phillips. "And so, it was important to me to create a space where they can be highlighted, showcased, and still have a revenue stream."

"I've received so many hugs in the last few months," shared Arte Noir's executive director Jazmyn Scott. "Telling them we would purchase up front or that they would get the net proceeds, seeing the looks on their faces! It's just unheard of and not something they've been presented with."

The bright and airy new space in the new Midtown Square development, also hosts an art gallery, curated by Onyx Fine Art Collective.

The gallery has more of a traditional compensation model, but the artists love having a new space that can highlight their work.

The artists featured in the gallery rotate throughout the year.

"I get so much joy from artists who feel like they are being seen in a different way and respected," Phillips said.

"We all know the story of displacement and gentrification within the Central District, which is a historical Black community. It's been important to bring that energy back," Scott explained. "That energy of not only Black art and culture, but Black ownership in this community. One thing that's special about us is we are going into a process of owning our space. We are not renters in this building."

