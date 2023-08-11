Art through adventure, one image at the time

This acclaimed photographer and adventurer is inspired by Northwest Mountains. #k5evening

NORTH BEND, Wash. — With a big passion for the outdoors and extreme sports, it is not hard to understand that Scott Rinckenberger spends many hours and even days in the mountains. But what started as a passion for adventure quickly became the source of creativity and love for art.

Capturing amazing images and sharing the story of the mountains and nature.

“I'm an outdoor photographer focused on mountain landscapes and outdoor sports photography,” said Rinckenberger. “Gaining access through rock climbing, mountain biking, backcountry skiing and then trying to create art photography in those landscapes.”

This is art with a cause, joining the movement to make the planet a priority. Creating a deep appreciation for its inherent beauty and resulting in a lifelong commitment to explore, protect and become an integral part of the beautiful tapestry of nature.

“Is the way it feels to sort of completely unplug from daily life and live a very simple existence,” said Rinckenberger. “Photography is a really cool craft because it fits whatever it is you do, and however, it is that you see the world.”

Scott has traveled to many places with his photography, but the mountains in the Northwest keep calling him back.

Scott recently celebrated the opening of his new art gallery, a space designed to be a cultural center of gravity in the idyllic mountain town of North Bend.

It will feature a rotating selection of Scott’s work, capturing images that celebrate the subtle and sublime elements that inspire his life in the mountains.

“The gallery is a result of a deep appreciation for the tangible art form of photography,” said Rinckenberger. “What I tried to do is create images that really isolate elements of the landscape.”

At the moment, the collection “Granite Volume 1” is being exhibited. From the South Sierra to the North Cascades, images of the composition of America’s largest big-walls, most iconic peaks and most inspiring climbing routes.

“[I'm] Making sure that all these places are protected and preserved and appreciated,” said Rinckenberger