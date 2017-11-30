SEATTLE — Beauty can come from the most surprising places, even out of life's very worst moments. That's true in this art therapy class offered at the Asian Counseling and Referral Service in Seattle.

Chau Huynh has seen clients suffering from traumatic brain injuries and chronic mental illness find healing in art.

"Every time they come to the art room I encourage them to leave everything else outside the art rooms and be happy," said Huynh, "We don't make mistakes here. We don't make a mess."

Most of their clients are Asian Pacific Islanders who often don't speak much English. They came to the United States as an immigrant or refugee and can have a hard time understanding a new culture. But the art therapy class is changing that.

Every project is more than just something worth framing. Each is a bridge leading to recovery.

"It's going to take a lot of time for some. But if you keep coming every week, you can see the progress all the time," said Huynh, "You can see the progress. You can see they're getting better. They improve."

Asian Counseling and Referral Service, (206) 695-7600, 3639 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Seattle, WA 98144

