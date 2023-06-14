Art and aviation history come together in new Northwest exhibit

Tukwila's Museum of Flight has launched its Art+Flight exhibit. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

TUKWILA, Wash. — You'll see it as you enter the Museum of Flight: A gigantic mural by Seattle Artist Angelina Villalobos. It's one of dozens of pieces of art now taking off at The Museum of Flight.

Art + Flight connects our region's vibrant art scene to its rich aerospace history.

The Red Barn - where Boeing was born - will also be an art gallery for the next six months. With work that will take you to the final frontier - or maybe the planet right next door.

Seattle mixed-media artist Barbara Noah explained her work, called 'Life on Mars.'

"This is actually a real photo of Mars, there was a real craft sticking out here and I painted it out because it got in the way of my illusion. So I put my own craft in there, a twisty balloon octopus," Noah said. "I think of it as a surrogate, I used to want to go into space and that didn't happen, so I went this way."

There's even an artist in residence, her name is Harriet Salmon and she weaves wood and aviation history together, actually sourcing some plane parts from the museum.

"I'm using pieces of airplane, small aircraft. So this is a part of a rudder or a stabilizer from the tail of a small airplane, and I'm weaving natural materials into the armature of it," she said, gesturing to a yellow piece of plane framework that has willow, ash and twine filling in the blank space.

When you consider the first flying machines were made of wood and fabric, Salmon's handcrafted plane parts have landed in the perfect place.

"I love to figure out how things were made and like the thought of having the Boeing factory right here like I want to do a tour. It's just, it kind of makes sense for me," Salmon said.

These high-flying creations prove that whether you're an aviation engineer or an artist - the sky is NOT the limit.