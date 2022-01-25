x
Around the world on two very small wheels

Globe-circling scooter rider makes a stop in Seattle.
Credit: KING-TV
Raúl Ricuarte has been cruising North and South America for more than five years.

SEATTLE — Raúl Ricuarte is circling the globe.

“Yes, big trip,” Ricuarte said.

He’s not in a hurry. The Ecuadorian adventurer has already been at it for more than 5 years, looping his way through more than a dozen countries across the Western Hemisphere. From highway drama to natural wonders, he’s pretty much seen it all.

Ricuarte said, “The trip is liberty.”

His Vespa scooter never exceeds 50 miles an hour.

The photographer, who funds his journey by relying on the kindness of strangers and sponsors, recently passed through Seattle.

“Going to Alaska,” he said.

But Canadian border authorities didn’t like the looks of his scooter and sent him back our way.

“Today is only America,” he said cheerfully.

He’ll get it figured out. For Raúl Ricuarte, there are no borders, only more new friends on the road ahead.

“Si, buena vida,” Ricuarte said, “It’s a good life.”

