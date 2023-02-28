Let out your frustrations at this Arlington antique store

Arlington Pickers offers a therapy wall to throw ceramic dishes at. #k5evening

ARLINGTON, Wash. — There are so many ways that you can take out your frustration, and a lot of people are finding an opportunity to do just that at — of all places — an antique store.

Arlington Pickers is a place you can find the most unique things. And it includes a therapy wall.



Shane Henderson is the founder of Arlington Pickers.

“We’re glad to have you here” Henderson said. “Whatever you don’t need, I’m here to help!”

Arlington Pickers is located in downtown Arlington on Olympic Avenue.



“We sell anything,” Henderson said. “Pianos, taxidermy, flags. Lots of junk.”

There’s one treasure that everyone likes. A wiggle machine from the 60s.

“I’m always looking for a good wiggle machine if you know anybody,” Henderson said. “I will buy a wiggle machine. If you have one, bring it down here.”

So where did the idea for an antique store come from? It started with Henderson’s hauling and cleanup business, Henderson’s Hauling.

“We had quite an abundance of leftover things that just didn’t seem right taking to the dump,” Henderson said. “We basically just kind of opened up a garage sale across the street.”

Henderson said it was a handshake of a deal and he was thinking of starting a business.

“We didn’t have a name or nothing,” Henderson said. “It just all kind of came together.”

The average customer at Arlington Pickers is, according to Henderson, 70 years old and named Tom, Bob, or Joe.

“They’ve got nothing but time on their hands,” he said. “It takes them back to another time and they like touching things from their childhood.”

Henderson said he hears a lot of fun stories everyday.

“A lady came in in her 80s and told me about these window weights,” he shared. “In New York City, they would put them up their sleeve and whack people over the head with them. The mafia would use them.”

Henderson said he thought it was really interesting how that customer experienced that at a time in history and was able to tell him about it.

“We sell mafia clubs here, yes,” Henderson laughed.

Now back to that therapy wall. Henderson said it started when he was with his daughter in the shop and threw a plate on the ground.

“My daughter thought that was pretty fun,” he said. “We swept it up and then we created the therapy wall back there."

The wall’s most popular customer? Moms.

“We have a lot of moms that really enjoy coming in here and dropping 20 dollars to break 20 plates, one after another,” Henderson said. “Sometimes they’re a little tipsy and that’s a little entertaining for us.”