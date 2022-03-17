Are your plants looking tired? Give them a spa day at Urban Sprouts

Yes, your plant needs self-care too. #k5evening

RENTON, Wash. — At Urban Sprouts in Renton, you'll find tons of different plants to take home.

But they also offer a service for when your plants need a little self-care: a plant spa.

"People are usually very excited about it because most people have a plant at home that's struggling and they're just not quite sure what to do with," said Jen Stearns, owners of Urban Sprouts.



Giving your plant a spa day may sound strange, but Stearns said there's a legitimate need for folks who weren’t born with green thumbs.



"There was just this lack in the community of the hands-on help of taking care of their plants. And now we have the space in the shop where people can go, 'Here you guys do it. I don't know what I'm doing.'"

The treatments vary depending on what the plants need.



"We do things like if a plant is not looking too good it can come in for a diagnostic," Jen said. "We can also do more cosmetic things like if it needs pruning or the leaves are a little dingy and we can polish them or the soil is looking a little lackluster we can zhuzh it up a little bit."



"Some people want to just drop it off and we just do it and they come back and some people really want to learn. And we're here to cater to all of that."

