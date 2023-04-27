New movie 'Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret' is the perfect mother-daughter date

More than 50 years after Judy Blume's book was released, the story is reaching new audiences on the big screen. #k5evening

SEATTLE — It’s been the center of young adult canon for more than half a century, and now "Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret" is finally coming to movie theaters.

The book by Judy Blume helped shape millions of readers since its publication in 1970.

The film, set during the same year in New Jersey, stars Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret, a sixth grader experiencing universal firsts: her first bra, first period, and first time questioning who she’s meant to become.

"There has been so much that has changed (since 1970), but still I think the experience of being an awkward, weird teenager has not changed at all,” Fortson said. "I think that's something that's going to remain timeless and a universal experience forever."

Oscar nominee Rachel McAdams stars as Margaret's mother Barbara and felt a personal connection to the story.

"I would sneak off to read (Judy Blume’s) books when I was supposed to be reading something else in the library,” McAdams said. “I loved the ‘Fudge’ series so much, I read it over and over again. And I'm now reading her stuff to my own children, which is really special."

Blume declined requests to adapt her book into a movie for more than 50 years, but legendary producer James L. Burrows helped convince her.



"She had left the door open that much, and that much we put all of our shoes in the door and went to see her,” he said. "(I had) the special fear, and it was extreme, what would happen if we let Judy down on her legacy book."



The 85-year-old author is happy with the results and hopes audiences are hit by a wave of nostalgia.



"I hope they feel like, ‘Yeah, yeah - that's how it was. That's how I felt when I read the book,’" she said.

Producer Julie Ansell said mothers should take their daughters to the movie, and follow it with dinner and a long conversation.