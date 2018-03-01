SEATTLE — "Well, our dream project would be making wallpaper," said Michael Doyle, the artist behind Apartment on Belmont. And that dream came true.

Apartment on Belmont is an art studio and brand that was originally conceived to create unique and interesting stationary. The brand has grown to create so much more.

"Really anything that you can apply an artistic touch to, we're interested in," said designer Samantha Wagner.

So Doyle and Wagner delved into the world of wallpaper.

"It can completely transform a space," said Wagner. "I think wallpaper is also a great opportunity to create visual impact, but also hide little secrets in there."

One of Apartment on Belmont's designs is inspired by Wagner's grandmother. At first glace, it looks like a typical floral design with a minimalist twist. If you look more closely, you'll find a portrait of woman is also embedded into the pattern.

"It's nice to infuse those small personal touches that we kind of know."

Doyle typically does the painting and the artwork for Apartment on Belmont and said he finds inspiration from Agatha Christie novels but also "Just something from the past that's whimsical and magical -- that has mystery. And also just a real vintage aesthetic."

From stationary, the team of two decided they wanted to develop wrapping paper. That's when they started getting feedback to turn their designs into wallpaper.

"I think anyone who's looking to infuse some playfulness into any room of their house or their business -- it's so easy to create a signature wall that becomes a focal point. I think there's so much potential and I think we're entering a period where wallpaper is going to be entering a renaissance."

