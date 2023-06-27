One-on-one with Annie Murphy, complicated mermaid and eyebrow queen

The Emmy-winning actress stars in the new animated film "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken." #k5evening

SEATTLE — Annie Murphy, known for her Emmy-winning performance as Alexis on “Schitt’s Creek,” is taking on a new role: complicated mermaid.

She plays Chelsea in the new DreamWorks animated film “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.” Though beautiful and talented like many mermaids before her, this version of the mythical underwater creature is also devious and dangerous.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to Murphy about the role, her own high school experience, and the Pacific Northwest.

HOLCOMB: "I imagine you were cast in this role because of your voice and your physical characteristic - your tail. I think it’s great you’re opening up about it.”

MURPHY: “Yes! You guys can't see it, this is our frame, but thank you so much for acknowledging that, yes.”

HOLCOMB: "I am curious, metaphorically speaking, when you were in high school, did you view yourself as the mermaid, were you the kraken, were you another sea creature?”

MURPHY: “I was a barnacle in high school. (laughter) I think I kind of longed to be a Chelsea and I had a couple of Chelseas around, but I was never comfortable in my own skin, but then I found the theater kids and it was like oh, there we are!"

HOLCOMB: "What is the joy in playing a character who can be downright nefarious?”

MURPHY: “It was a thrill and I think it kind of opened a pandora's box of like, I need to do this more. It was fun to get to be as nasty as possible and then leave that in the voice booth."

HOLCOMB: "I was shocked, but also understood, when I read there was a time when you were like, ‘I’m out. I can’t do this anymore. I’m not getting the jobs I’ve been working towards.’ And then life changed with ‘Schitt’s Creek.’ If you could go back to teenage Annie and tell her something knowing what you know now, what would it be?”

MURPHY: “It would be, 'You will grow into your eyebrows, and they will get you a job that will change your life.”

HOLCOMB: “I feel like that's evergreen for so many people. Can you go back and tell teenage Kim that because she overplucked a bit now, later in life, you’ve got to draw them in.”

MURPHY: “Hey, no matter what, they're looking great.”



HOLCOMB: "Some fast questions so people in the Pacific Northwest can get to know you better: lake or ocean?”

MURPHY: “Lake.”

HOLCOMB: “Crab: Dungeness or blue?”

MURPHY: “Dungeness.”

HOLCOMB: “That's correct.”

MURPHY: “Okay, good!”

HOLCOMB: “Salmon, yay or nay?”

MURPHY: “Yay.”

HOLCOMB: “Yay! The Pacific Northwest loves you even more now.”

MURPHY: “Okay, thank you!”