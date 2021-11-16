Seattle's Angry Beaver is ground zero for local hockey fans

It was the city's first hockey bar. #k5evening

SEATTLE — For local hockey fans in search of a place to watch a game, all roads lead to one place.

"This is the Angry Beaver, Seattle's original hockey bar,” said Tim Pipes, owner of Angry Beaver. "I needed a place to go watch hockey and I couldn't find one. So that was kind of the impetuous for the birth of the Angry Beaver.”

Pipes is a proud Canadian. You can see it everywhere in his bar including their food menu.



"One of the things that I'm hoping you try tonight is Poutine. Which is a very traditional Canadian thing now. It's French fries with gravy and cheese curds,” said Pipes. "We're going to do a proper British style Fish and Chips. It's going to be cod with a British-style beer batter. We hand-cut our own French fries here."

On the beverage side, the Angry Beaver has you covered there as well.

"We're going to have the Bloody Caesar. The Bloody Caesar is the Canadian national drink almost. It's essentially a Bloody Mary but it's less spicy and it's made with clamato juice," said Pipes. “And the other drink we're going to do is a Kraken Dark and Stormy made with Kraken rum."

The Angry Beaver; Seattle’s first hockey bar now with a hometown team to cheer on too.