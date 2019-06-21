SEATTLE — The Hyatt Regency Seattle is the largest hotel in the Pacific Northwest, but another claim to fame should be the big flavor of the food at Andare Kitchen & Bar, one of three restaurants on the property.

This casual Italian style trattoria offers everything from pizzas to pasta, and a guest-facing wood fired oven (made in Bellingham by Wood Stone Oven Company) provides a fiery focal point for the restaurant.

Food and drinks lean toward local ingredients whenever possible, and there's an extensive wine collection. The Viola isn't an instrument - it's a gin drink that changes color thanks to butterfly pea flower that is one of the ingredients.

The Viola at Andare Kitchen & Bar

The Mango Mule is their most popular nonalcoholic option. And the Cosmos (not cosmo, mind you) is a clever concoction featuring fresh fruit, vodka, Chambord and a dusting of edible gold stars on top.

Cosmos at Andare Kitchen & Bar

Anything that comes out of the flaming oven is a popular specialty, and pizzas are perfect for sharing. The Carne Pizza features their house-made meatballs which are perfectly seasoned.

Evening at Andare Kitchen & Bar

The Fettuccini Carbonara comes to the table with a gorgeous egg yolk atop it, and you get to mix it with the hot fresh pasta yourself.

The Fettucini Carbonara at Andare Kitchen & Bar

And the Beet Carpaccio is a plate full of citrus, watercress, fennel and shaved beets that's so pretty it could convert anybody who doesn't like beets into a full-blown fanatic.

Beet Carpaccio Salad at Andare Kitchen & Bar

Don't wait until you are staying at the Hyatt to dine here. This new restaurant is an easygoing and delicious addition to Seattle's restaurant scene.

Andare Kitchen & Bar is open for lunch, happy hour and dinner | 808 Howell Street, Seattle WA 98101 | (206) 973-1234

