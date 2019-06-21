SEATTLE — The Hyatt Regency Seattle is the largest hotel in the Pacific Northwest, but another claim to fame should be the big flavor of the food at Andare Kitchen & Bar, one of three restaurants on the property.
This casual Italian style trattoria offers everything from pizzas to pasta, and a guest-facing wood fired oven (made in Bellingham by Wood Stone Oven Company) provides a fiery focal point for the restaurant.
Food and drinks lean toward local ingredients whenever possible, and there's an extensive wine collection. The Viola isn't an instrument - it's a gin drink that changes color thanks to butterfly pea flower that is one of the ingredients.
The Mango Mule is their most popular nonalcoholic option. And the Cosmos (not cosmo, mind you) is a clever concoction featuring fresh fruit, vodka, Chambord and a dusting of edible gold stars on top.
Anything that comes out of the flaming oven is a popular specialty, and pizzas are perfect for sharing. The Carne Pizza features their house-made meatballs which are perfectly seasoned.
The Fettuccini Carbonara comes to the table with a gorgeous egg yolk atop it, and you get to mix it with the hot fresh pasta yourself.
And the Beet Carpaccio is a plate full of citrus, watercress, fennel and shaved beets that's so pretty it could convert anybody who doesn't like beets into a full-blown fanatic.
Don't wait until you are staying at the Hyatt to dine here. This new restaurant is an easygoing and delicious addition to Seattle's restaurant scene.
Andare Kitchen & Bar is open for lunch, happy hour and dinner | 808 Howell Street, Seattle WA 98101 | (206) 973-1234
