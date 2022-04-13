Ancient dinosaurs roar back to life in Seattle

You can visit 80 dinosaurs in an immersive experience running well into the Summer of 2022. #K5evening

SEATTLE — There's a T-Rex, which in its day was capable of consuming 500 pounds of meat in a single bite. A herd of raptors, vicious and quick, though now believed to be the size of turkeys. And around the corner, there's a stegosaurus, two tons of dinosaur attached to a walnut-sized brain.

These are just some of the 80 animated dinosaurs you'll meet at the Dino's Alive exhibit in Seattle.

"This is exactly like a time machine," said general manager Kristyne Starling. "We're stepping back millions of years in time to the Jurassic Age and seeing what it's like when dinosaurs roamed the earth."

Here, you can get up close and personal with a Parasaurolophus. If you don't know how to pronounce that word, ask a six-year-old.

You can also immerse yourself in some Virtual Reality scenarios like playing fetch with a Velociraptor. For the ultimate photo op, kids can ride a gentle dinosaur. At first, four-year-old Avery Martini thought it was too scary but she eventually gathered up her courage and saddled up like a pro.

For young scholars, dinosaurs have always offered an exciting entry point into science and history. We saw them racing dinosaurs in one part of the exhibition space and surrounding themselves with prehistoric swimmers in another.

"We worked with paleontologists for a few years to make sure that we got everything right," Starling said. "What they ate, how fast they ran, where they lived, all of it."

As we came to the tail end of our visit it occurred to us how much more interesting life would be if dinosaurs still roamed the earth, and how lucky we are they don't.