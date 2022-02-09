Go back in time with these Northwest businesses - Analog Special

"They say tailoring is a craft that takes two life times to learn, which I agree with," Pew explained. "I'm always pushing myself a little harder, always just a little harder."

"It refers to tailoring that's done by hand in the old way and using very little machine. There is almost no fusing glue of any kind or anything like that. We use the sewing machines only for the long straight seems and side seems and for the pockets," Pew shared. "We sew the pockets half by machine and half by hand to get the best of both worlds."