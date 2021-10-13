An 'Insta-autumn' photo-op in Seattle's South Lake Union

'ColorFall' awaits selfie-snapping guests. #k5evening

SEATTLE — They're celebrating the season in Seattle's South Lake Union.

Dozens of brightly colored pumpkins and gourds line the walls of 'Periodic: A Pop-Up Shop.' Cleverly staged scenes, including a giant pumpkin that guests can sit inside, are tailor-made for memorable mobile pics.

There's even a free selfie-taking kiosk that allows users to snap timed photos, animated GIFs, and Boomerangs. The automated camera does the work of capturing images while guests put their whole bodies into striking a pose.

Every Saturday this month, Seattle Ice Cream Catering provides ColorFall's guests with free snacks including hot chocolate, apple cider and ice cream. And they'll be giving away Kraken swag, too, to fans who follow Periodic on Instagram.