TACOMA, Wash. — He's one of the hosts of a hit TV show.

"American Ninja Warrior has been a lecture hall for me," says Akbar Gbajabiamila. "I've learned so much seeing these ninjas go through these obstacles."

Gbajabiamila has faced a few obstacles, too.

"Purpose will always defeat fear."

He and his six siblings grew up in a rough Los Angeles neighborhood, the children of hardworking Nigerian immigrants.

"I thank my dad for making sure that I never quit."

Gbajabiamila was a star high school basketball player but ended up going to college on a football scholarship.

"How did I ever get into football?" he says.

It's a sport he didn't even like.

"It was brutal. It was barbaric. Why would I ever want to put myself to this? Especially when I was a basketball player."

Learning to love the game and take it all the way to the NFL is just one of the stories in Akbar's book, "Everyone Can Be A Ninja."

"I wanted to be more vulnerable and share some of the obstacles I had to overcome in my life."

He describes his transition from athlete to broadcaster, his father's struggle with Parkinson's, and his mother's death in a 2002 car crash.

"I think all of us, we're constantly evolving. And I think it's embracing the evolution. And for me, it was embracing my evolution."

The life of Akbar Gbajabiamila is a work in progress.

"If you have a purpose and you know exactly what you want to do, you're going to get to your destination."

