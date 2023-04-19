‘American Auto’ wraps its second season

The NBC sitcom gives rise to a new comedy duo. #king5evening

Her car company may be careening out of control, but the “do” is dutiful.

“There’s not a hair out of place, which is how Katherine would like it,” said Ana Gasteyer, who plays CEO Katherine Hastings in NBC’ “American Auto.”

Her trusty executive assistant, Dori, is played by X Mayo. Together, Gasteyer and Mayo make up one of the funniest new duos in television.

“Chemistry is such a lucky draw,” Gather said, “And I’ve been around long enough that I’ve seen all sides of that.”

As an SNL veteran Gasteyer’s road to sitcom stardom is more than three decades long. X Mayo paid her dues on the New York sketch comedy circuit before she got big her network break. Now, both women can hardly stop laughing, even when they’re not supposed to.

“I’m a very unprofessional actor,” Mayo said, “And, listen, I’m sorry that I have joy and that my casemates bring me that.”

“Don’t ever apologize,” castmate Gasteyer jokingly implored.

“They make me laugh,” Mayo continued, “They surprise me so much. And I love how I feel like sometimes we have jokes in our back pocket that we’re gonna wait to see.”