‘American Auto’ cruises to the end of its first season

LOS ANGELES — Executives are people, too. And their all-too-human foibles are on display in the NBC sitcom ‘American Auto,’ where a group of managers juggle profits, personnel, and public relations at a fictional car company.

One of the show’s funniest cast members, Jon Barinholtz, appears surprisingly rested, considering he and his wife just had a baby a few days ago.

“A lot of work has gone into this so you can’t see the bags,” he said, pointing to his eyes, “Not a lot of sleep has happened in the house this last week.”

“John has a plastic surgeon in his basement,” joked his co-star, X Mayo.

Barinholtz’s character on the show is a descendant of the car company’s founder. He seems to hang around the office with little purpose.

Barinholtz said, “He thinks when he leaves a room that people are like, ‘God, that guy’s got it all.’ But when he really leaves a room, people are like, ‘Oh, thank God he’s gone. What a horrible and insufferable human being.’”

Mayo plays an executive assistant who’s smarter than the boss. She and Barinholtz are members of an effortlessly diverse ensemble cast, a reflection of the American workforce in its many colors, shapes, and sizes.

“I’m very grateful, too, because of the diversity behind the scenes,” the self-described “woman of a bigger size” said, “Like our costume designer, Alix (Hester), she’s a plus-sized woman and she designed everything with me in mind. She was, like, ‘You’re going to look incredible.’ I’ve never had that experience.

As ‘American Auto’ wraps its first season, X Mayo and Jon Barinholtz appreciate just how many miles the show has traveled and look forward to whatever’s down the road.

It’s so much fun,” said Barinholtz, “Amazing cast, amazing people. Truly, truly a dream situation.”

Mayo added, “’American Auto’ reflects the world.”