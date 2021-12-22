All aboard! Washington State History Museum celebrates its 25th model railroad festival

The trains are back on track after a year off due to the pandemic. #k5evening

TACOMA, Wash. — All aboard! For the 25th year, model trains are rumbling down tracks at the Washington State History Museum.

“We are so excited to be back on track as it were,” says Jennifer Kilmer, director of the Washington State Historical Society. “Last year we had to, of course, cancel the festival due to Covid and so we are excited to have visitors in the building enjoying seven layouts for model trains throughout the building”.

76-year-old model railroader Bud Thompson has been trackside almost his entire life.

“I started loving trains when I was six and it hasn't gone away,” he said. “I think the thing that gets me about model railroading is all of this brings the past back to me.”

“It's so funny,” says Kilmer. “ I don't know what it is, but it seems like you can be four years old, 40, or 100 years old and you just enjoy the trains.”

Byron Osborn, a member of the Boeing Employees Model Railroading Club, says he gets a lot of questions.

“They ask ‘Can you make them go faster?’ and we say no we want to keep the trains at scale speed and we like to keep them around 30 to 45 miles per hour. The other questions they ask is ‘How did you do all do this and why did you do all of this and where’s Thomas? We don’t have him with us today. He’s in the repair shop again.”

“Model railroading is kind of neat,” says Thompson, “because you use your hands and you have to be a craftsman, an electrician, and a woodworker.”

So many skills to lighten up the holiday season in Tacoma.

This year, visitors can pick up collectible cards at each of the layouts. There’s also a room to take green screen photos with trains and a snow globe.