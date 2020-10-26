All aboard the most unique home for sale in Snohomish County - Unreal Estate

"It sits on a half-acre. We have 177 feet on the Centennial Trail. Two stories about 2,400 square feet," said Bruce. "All the bedrooms are upstairs. 2 bedrooms and of course a full bathroom."



But when you pull into the downstairs, you start to go back in time.



"This is what we call a combination depot: half freight, half passenger,” Bruce explained. "This would be called the warming room. When the coaches pulled in there was no heat on the cars so everyone would detrain and go to the warming room. Today it's the living room."



"The telegraph office today is a den. It contains every item used for communications from the beginning to the end. Everything is represented there in the room."



The homes' freight room may not hold cargo, but it is full of memories.



Maire said, "We had wedding receptions, we've had retirement parties. We had music. And family functions of course."



But what's a depot without some tracks.



"It came out of the switching yard here in town. I think it might have been mainline. That's very historical."



Though they'll leave plenty of their train history behind, somethings will be hard to depart with.



"I think I might miss the people on the trail, listen to the comments,” said Bruce. "I enjoy sharing the history of this and why and where we did it. The conversation of explaining what it is, what it's meant to be. So I'll miss the people."



So while the home may look like part of the past, the Ferguson’s hope whoever buys it will care for it long into the future.



"We all leave something behind. This is our signature. This is what we're going to leave behind."

