Alien corn maze lands in Kent

Gigantic pumpkins and a massive corn maze star in Carpinito Brothers' annual autumn spectacular. #k5evening

KENT, Wash. — One of the first things you'll notice at Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze this year is the massive champion pumpkin grown by Olympia schoolteacher Cindy Tobeck. The monster weighs nearly a ton. It's flanked by other top contenders from their first annual giant pumpkin competition.

Other Instagramable sights await around every turn, including a "U-pick" pumpkin patch filled with a bumper crop of orange goodness for the haunting season, and plentiful piles of harvested pumpkins and gourds of every color.

Kids will enjoy the Farm Fun Yard just across the street, where there's a play pit filled with millions of corn kernels to jump around in, hay rides, and friendly farm animals to meet face to face.

Every year the farm presents elaborate corn maze designs carefully seeded earlier in the year with the use of GPS-guided tractor. When viewed from above, this year's mazes feature a space theme with an emphasis on aliens.

Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. until the end of the month. (Last entry to the corn maze is 5:30 p.m.) It's located at 27508 W. Valley Hwy. N. in Kent.