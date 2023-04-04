Alice In Chains guitarist honored with 'Jerry Cantrell Day' in Tacoma

Cantrell also shared memories of a legendary KING 5 story about the band's early days. #k5evening

TACOMA, Wash. — It may have just been April Fools Day in the rest of the country but in Tacoma, last Saturday was "Jerry Cantrell Day."

Deputy Mayor Kristina Walker presented Cantrell with the proclamation on the stage of the Pantages Theater, hours before Cantrell performed a sold out concert there.

Cantrell, 57, is one of the founders of the seminal grunge band Alice In Chains. He's considered to be one of the greatest rock guitarists of his generation. Cantrell says he's always happy to be back in his hometown.

"I was born in Tacoma General just up the hill so I am a lifelong Tacoma native," Cantrell said. "When I come home I usually see family. I like to get out on the water and do some salmon fishing when it's in season or take a ride up to the mountain. Tonight I'm going to Frisko Freeze and getting myself a cheeseburger."

In 1988, when Alice in Chains was virtually unknown, KING 5 produced an Emmy winning story on the band. At the time, they were all living together in a cramped and messy apartment and rehearsing at the Music Bank.

"Basically this is like going to college," Cantrell said. "This is our college and you got to put your hours in now. It doesn't guarantee us a job but at least we'll be prepared for it, you know?"

"It was a really interesting connection that KING 5 made with us when we were just up-and-coming," Cantrell said. "This is before any of the hoopla worldwide started and somehow we ended up hooked up with you guys and it was really cool for us just to be recognized by your hometown news channel, to have it all documented and have them interested. That always meant a lot. Not every band band gets that kind of love or support from their hometown."

