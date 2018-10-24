Ye Ol Grog Distillery in St. Helens, Oregon makes grog, vodka and- surprisingly- alcohol-infused ice cream.

They said it can't be done. Yet, Ye Ol Grog Distillery has never played by the rules.

Ye Ol Grog Distillery is one of the few places that makes alcohol-infused ice cream.

Lloyd Williams and his business partners have run the distillery since 2009. They're a group of engineers who take the science side of alcohol seriously- so, when OMSI in Portland tasked them with creating a scientific libation for an event, they went big- they made alcohol-infused ice cream.

It exists! Ye Ol Grog Distillery does the impossible and creates alcohol-infused ice cream.

"Only took us 4 or 5 years to get past the Oregon Liquor Control Commission," Williams says.

Thus, Two Birds Spirited Ice Cream and Cocktail Sorbets were born.

Now, they sell their ice cream out of their distillery and select stores in Oregon. It's 12 proof, about the same as a glass of wine or homebrew beer, so you have to be 21 or older to buy.

Unsurprisingly, their alcohol-infused ice cream goes great with their alcohol. Williams suggests pouring spiced vodka or grog over their blackberry ice cream for a very spirited blackberry cobbler.

Ye Ol Grog Distillery suggests making a root beer float with their spirited vanilla ice cream and spiced vodka.

He also suggests using their grog or vodka with vanilla ice cream and root beer for a root beer float "with an extra smile", as Williams says.

While the ice cream is only available in Oregon, you can find their alcohol at the Liquor Depot in Bellingham.

The distillery makes grog, vodka, and other spirits.

Ye Ol Grog Brewery is small, but it packs a lot of creativity- and deliciousness, obviously- into their little tasting room. Williams says if you pick up ice cream from the tasting room, he keeps it really cold- so it won't melt if you take some back to Seattle with you.

