SEATTLE — Alana Antique and Estate Jewelry in Northgate Mall is closing their doors after more than 25 years in business.

Heather Jensen and her mother Alana had been selling amazing consigned and estate jewelry at flea markets in the area before they opened up shop at Northgate for the holiday season in 1993. After an amazingly successful season, they've been selling jewelry at Northgate ever since.

Their shop specializes in vintage and one of kind jewelry. Each piece comes to the store through estate sales, flea market finds, or longtime customers looking to sell or re-purpose their own inherited pieces.

The store rarely has sales, but their closure means great deals on their special pieces. Their inventory is up to 80 percent off.

"This is a great opportunity for people who like modern jewelry but wanna just throw in a piece of antique jewelry, it all goes together really well," said Heather. "You can layer different things in and just kind of get your feet wet with antique jewelry and at a great value."

Be sure to stop by Alana Antique and Estate Jewelry before they close in July.

