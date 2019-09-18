SEATTLE — Airbnb is a booming business in King County. To give you some context, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, Airbnb hosts welcomed more than 336,700 guests and earned more than $62 million. That's a lot of people and a lot of money!

So it's no surprise people love staying at Airbnbs -- but if you've ever wondered about becoming an Airbnb host, we've got some tips and tricks for you.

This West Seattle home is so stylish, you wished you lived here- and guess what, you can! For a short amount of time.

Airbnb

Sarah is a superstar Airbnb host. She offers two different Airbnbs- her family's home in West Seattle, and their backyard studio with a beautiful wood ceiling. She began listing in 2016, and hasn't looked back since. She says one of the greatest benefits is the extra income- it's helped her family go on trips, and pay for home renovations.

Popular weekends and big events are a great time to host- whether that's a football weekend or a popular summer weekend. King County sees an influx of visitors during those times, so it's a good time to be a host. But even if there's isn't a big weekend, hosts get to pick their schedule, and keep 97% of what they charge.

Sarah loves outfitting her home in stylish digs.

Airbnb

Sarah recommends three big things if you want to start hosting on Airbnb:

Put on your guest lens! Think of what you like to see as a guest when you're in an Airbnb, and include that for guests when you host. Sarah puts out a bottle of wine, for instance. Cleanliness is key! Make sure your place is ultra-clean before guests arrive. Sarah says that really makes an impact on her as a guest, and she really appreciates it. Communicate with your guests! Sarah sees herself not just as a host of her own Airbnb, but as a representative for all Airbnb hosts. She makes sure to communicate with her guests frequently and be available for any and all questions.

Above all, she loves getting to meet her guests. It makes the world a little smaller whenever someone walks through her door.

Sponsored by Airbnb. KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.