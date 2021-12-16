After a 40 year absence, Heidelberg beer returns to Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — On an assembly line at 7 Seas Brewing Company , they're filling up can after can with the taste of nostalgia. “The idea of reviving Heidelberg for us was just an absolute no-brainer,” said co-owner Mike Runion. 7 Seas bought the old Heidelberg warehouse in Tacoma's historic brewing district in 2015. “And pretty soon after that, we asked, 'What happened to that beer?' 'And wouldn't it be cool to bring it back?'” says Runion. Originally known as Columbia Breweries when it got started in 1912, Heidelberg was one of the biggest breweries in the Northwest. Their student prince mascot could be seen on billboards. Their hydroplanes raced in Lake Washington. Their jingles were heard on radio and TV

“They marketed it as having that velvet tang which is just such a great descriptor,” says Runion who adds that it took some digging to come up with the original recipe. But they felt they owed it to Tacoma.



“Tacoma is a hard-working blue-collar community and I think it really cares about authenticity and grit,” says Runion, “and that beer represents that”.



In October of 2021, 7 Seas served up the first batch of Heidelberg beer in 40 years.



“It was like three days before the beer was ready that we said OK I think everything's coming together and let's do it this Thursday and for fun let's do 35-cent beer,” says Runion. “And exact change only”.



Even with a couple of days notice, the return of Heidelberg brought a crowd to the 7 Seas taproom. Washington Beer Blog writer Kendall Jones got there early.



“I think the beer tastes nostalgic in a very modern way,” Jones said. “It still tastes like a modern craft beer but it also has a certain flavor to it that is reminiscent of the beers of the old days.



“You know we're not coming into this project with any particular goals or lofty expectations,” said Runion. “We just want to have some fun. We want to do something authentic and just enjoy doing it.”