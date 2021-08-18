Aerospace medicine that's 'Stranger Than Fiction' comes to the Museum of Flight

The museum's newest exhibit showcases heroic health science breakthroughs that shaped the history of human flight. #k5evening

TUKWILA, Wash — Before humans could take "one giant leap" into space, they had to risk thousands of trailblazing small steps.

That long and dangerous journey skyward is documented in the Museum of Flight's aerospace medicine exhibit, 'Stranger Than Fiction.'

"The challenges that our bodies face when we go up," curator Geoff Nunn said, describing the exhibit. "All the way back to the balloonists of the 17 and 1800s."

Nunn pieced together the stories of flight surgeon heroes like Randy Lovelace, who helped develop high-altitude ejection systems.

Nunn said, "During World War II, aircraft were starting to fly higher and we needed to figure out how to get crews out safely. So he acted as his own first test subject, flying in a B-17 flying over Moses Lake, Washington."

Lovelace bailed out at high altitude.

"He was hit by this wind blast in this really cold air which knocked him unconscious and ripped one glove from his hand," Nunn said.

His frostbitten hand took six months to heal. Another flight surgeon, Colonel John Paul Stapp, subjected his own body to incredible force.

"Rode rocket sleds in order to test the limits of human tolerance to acceleration and deceleration," Nunn said.

One ride left Stapp with two detached corneas.

"It's really pushing the boundaries of space medicine," Nunn said.

A collection of such courageous tales deserves the superhero treatment.

"Art can make this exciting for people," said graphic designer Mandy Faber.

Faber realized the material was perfectly suited for a bold and colorful visual presentation.

"We need to do this as a comic book," she said.

Faber drew inspiration from a classic source.

"A comic book titled 'Science Comics,' she recalled, "They came out with four issues back in 1946."

Faber's art seems to leap off the walls to illustrate science and innovation taking flight.

"People say, 'What did you do during the pandemic?'" Faber said, "An exhibit. Come see it!"