Hate yoga? Maybe you need to try the aerial kind

SEATTLE — Having trouble connecting with yoga on a mat? Maybe you need to take flight.

Aerial yoga classes are growing in popularity at places like Flight Room, a Seattle-based fitness studio with four locations.

Silks or “hammocks” hang from the ceiling and are used to help students find a range of motion.

"You have the hammock for support so you're able to try more balances,” said instructor Alexandra Sipe. “It's nice to build rotator cuff strength. And going upside down just feels good."

She teaches Flight Room introductory courses and believes novices can connect with yoga in a new way, thanks to the hammocks.

"Right away, I'm going to tell you all to lower your expectations,” she said. "I'm not just going to throw you in. We're going to ease into it, like an old man easing into a warm bath."

The hammocks can support up to 2,000 pounds, so students should feel safe regardless of body size. Beginners are encouraged to try the 2.5 hour “Flight Foundations Intro Workshop,” which covers fundamentals of the practice.

“(The hammock) seems to open people up in a really interesting way,” she said. "The simple introduction of that prop makes people excited about moving and excited about yoga, and then they feel good about themselves at the end."

Prices range from $89/month - $179/month, depending on how many classes a student wants to take. As part of a charitable giving program, Flight Room donates 15% of all class pack, private session, and three month unlimited purchases to The Trevor Project.

Flight Room has locations in Seattle’s Central District, Green Lake, Ballard, and Lynnwood.